First Actuarial joins GRiD

Growing group protection

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Actuarial and investment consultancy, First Actuarial, has joined GRiD, the industry body for group risk.

The consultancy has historically focused on pensions but is aiming to expand into the world of income protection, critical illness and life insurance by joining the industry body. Suzie Nedza, group protection consultant, First Actuarial, said: "Joining GRiD was an important priority for our group protection team. We're all impressed with the collective knowledge and experience that GRiD offers. "Our membership is set to play an invaluable role in keeping us on top of industry developments and will feed into our business development initiatives. As our group protection team grows, we ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures

Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

More on Group Protection

First Actuarial joins GRiD
Group Protection

First Actuarial joins GRiD

Growing group protection

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 June 2024 • 1 min read
Three quarters of adults work while unwell
Group Protection

Three quarters of adults work while unwell

18% did not want to “bother” the NHS

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 June 2024 • 2 min read
Half of male workers have taken time off for mental health
Group Protection

Half of male workers have taken time off for mental health

Upward trend in mental health claims for men

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 June 2024 • 2 min read