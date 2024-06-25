First Actuarial joins GRiD

The consultancy has historically focused on pensions but is aiming to expand into the world of income protection, critical illness and life insurance by joining the industry body. Suzie Nedza, group protection consultant, First Actuarial, said: "Joining GRiD was an important priority for our group protection team. We're all impressed with the collective knowledge and experience that GRiD offers. "Our membership is set to play an invaluable role in keeping us on top of industry developments and will feed into our business development initiatives. As our group protection team grows, we ...