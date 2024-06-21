IPT receipts up £228m year on year

The latest receipts from HMRC, reveal that insurance premiums tax (IPT) collections were up to £2 billion in the first two months of this financial year (2024/2025).
This indicated a rise of £228 million, as in the same period last year IPT collections sat at £1.8bn. The total collection thus far is comprised of £615m in April 2024 and £1.43bn in May 2024. The new figures continue rising levels of IPT collection, HMRC recently reported it collected a total of £8.1 billion in 2023/24, up 11% year on year. Cara Spinks, Head of Insurance Consulting at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, said: "Demand for private healthcare insurance products, like PMI and health cash plans, has soared following the increase in NHS waiting lists over the last ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.