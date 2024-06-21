IPT receipts up £228m year on year

Collection up to £2bn

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The latest receipts from HMRC, reveal that insurance premiums tax (IPT) collections were up to £2 billion in the first two months of this financial year (2024/2025).

This indicated a rise of £228 million, as in the same period last year IPT collections sat at £1.8bn. The total collection thus far is comprised of £615m in April 2024 and £1.43bn in May 2024. The new figures continue rising levels of IPT collection, HMRC recently reported it collected a total of £8.1 billion in 2023/24, up 11% year on year. Cara Spinks, Head of Insurance Consulting at leading independent consultancy Broadstone, said: "Demand for private healthcare insurance products, like PMI and health cash plans, has soared following the increase in NHS waiting lists over the last ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures

Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

More on Individual PMI

IPT receipts up £228m year on year
Individual PMI

IPT receipts up £228m year on year

Collection up to £2bn

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 June 2024 • 2 min read
NHS waiting list on the rise
Individual PMI

NHS waiting list on the rise

List up to 7.57m

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
Record number of private healthcare invoices in May
Individual PMI

Record number of private healthcare invoices in May

Healthcode release numbers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read