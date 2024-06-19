Child-free households on the rise

Research from provider, Legal and General, indicates that the number of SINKs (single income, no kids) and DINKs (double income, no kids) in the UK is on the rise, with 4.1 million households choosing not to have children.
The research indicates that families choosing not to have children could save £12,000 per year but are more financially disengaged. L&G's research indicates that 85% of SINKS are financially disengaged, alongside 63% of DINKS. Child-free households are more likely to feel comfortable making financial decisions, with 83% DINKS and 81% of SINKS feeling comfortable. Paula Llewellyn, chief customer and strategy officer, Legal and General Retail, said: "We are seeing a large number of people deciding not to have children. Societal pressures are lifting and young people are choosing to crea...
