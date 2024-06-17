Everyday care claims quadruple since 2019

Everyday care claims cover: Vitality GP, talking therapies, physiotherapy, optical, dental and hearing cover benefits. The provider revealed that it had seen a 326% increase in claims rates for Vitality GP and a 282% increase in claims rates for everyday care since 2019. The provider spoke about how its data showed an increase in interest in everyday care options, also pointing to an increase in Vitality physiotherapy visitation rates, which were up 35% between 2019-2023. It also claimed that the decrease in more severe claims pointed to a successful integration of everyday care leadi...