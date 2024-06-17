Everyday care claims quadruple since 2019

Vitality shows increased everyday care

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Healthcare provider, Vitality, has revealed data that shows everyday care claims made up 64% of all Vitality Health claims between 2019-2023.

Everyday care claims cover: Vitality GP, talking therapies, physiotherapy, optical, dental and hearing cover benefits. The provider revealed that it had seen a 326% increase in claims rates for Vitality GP and a 282% increase in claims rates for everyday care since 2019. The provider spoke about how its data showed an increase in interest in everyday care options, also pointing to an increase in Vitality physiotherapy visitation rates, which were up 35% between 2019-2023. It also claimed that the decrease in more severe claims pointed to a successful integration of everyday care leadi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures

Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: In pictures

Winners gallery

COVER
clock 28 June 2024 • 1 min read
COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2024: Winners

17 winners announced

COVER
clock 28 June 2024 • 1 min read
Vikki Jefferies joins L&G
Insurer

Vikki Jefferies joins L&G

Takes role of market development director

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 June 2024 • 1 min read