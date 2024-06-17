ABI's Yvonne Braun awarded OBE

An Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) has been awarded to Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long-term savings and health and protection, The Association of British Insurers (ABI), in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
The OBE recognises Braun's services to socio-economic diversity and the pensions industry. As well as leading the ABI's strategy and policy across long-term savings and health and protection insurance, Braun is also the association's executive sponsor for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Braun said: "Our sector's purpose to help people achieve a financially secure retirement has never been more important, and to achieve it, our sector must truly reflect the customers we serve. My heartfelt thanks go to all members of my teams – I have been incredibly fortunate to work with such ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.