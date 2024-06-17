ABI's Yvonne Braun awarded OBE

Services to socio-economic diversity

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

An Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) has been awarded to Yvonne Braun, director of policy, long-term savings and health and protection, The Association of British Insurers (ABI), in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

The OBE recognises Braun's services to socio-economic diversity and the pensions industry. As well as leading the ABI's strategy and policy across long-term savings and health and protection insurance, Braun is also the association's executive sponsor for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). Braun said: "Our sector's purpose to help people achieve a financially secure retirement has never been more important, and to achieve it, our sector must truly reflect the customers we serve. My heartfelt thanks go to all members of my teams – I have been incredibly fortunate to work with such ...

