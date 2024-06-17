Guardian ups additional payments for CIC

Percentage payable increases to 50%

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Guardian has increased the payment amount that a policyholder will receive if diagnosed with a condition that meets one of its additional pay out definitions for the provider’s critical illness cover (CIC).

The percentage payable has increased to 50% from 25% of the cover amount up to a maximum of £50,000. Low-risk non-melanoma cancer is the exception, remaining at 10% of the cover amount up to the same maximum, while the provider's Surgery Cover remains at 25% of the amount insured. This product change applies to all new quotes and applications for Guardian's Critical Illness Protection and Combined Life and Critical Illness Protection. Guardian said that as this is not a definition change, as required to fall within the scope of its cover upgrade promise, this product change does no...

