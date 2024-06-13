Vitality pays out £117m

Protection provider, Vitality, has published its claims statistics for 2023, showing that it paid out £117 million at a 94.6% rate across Life, Income Protection (IP) and Serious Illness Cover (SIC).
The breakdown of the payout includes £83.5m in life insurance claims, £1m in IP claims and £32.7m in SIC claims. The rate of claims paid were: Life (99.7%); SIC (87.8%); and IP (95.4%). Cancer was the most common cause of claims across protection products for both men and women. For SIC and IP, most claimants were in their 30s and 40s. Justin Taurog, managing director, VitalityLife, said: "The launch of today's claims report highlights the value people are getting from their life insurance product - from being there at their point of claim and when they need us, through to helping the...
