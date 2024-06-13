Vitality pays out £117m

94.6% claims paid rate

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Protection provider, Vitality, has published its claims statistics for 2023, showing that it paid out £117 million at a 94.6% rate across Life, Income Protection (IP) and Serious Illness Cover (SIC).

The breakdown of the payout includes £83.5m in life insurance claims, £1m in IP claims and £32.7m in SIC claims. The rate of claims paid were: Life (99.7%); SIC (87.8%); and IP (95.4%). Cancer was the most common cause of claims across protection products for both men and women. For SIC and IP, most claimants were in their 30s and 40s. Justin Taurog, managing director, VitalityLife, said: "The launch of today's claims report highlights the value people are getting from their life insurance product - from being there at their point of claim and when they need us, through to helping the...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

A case for PMI

NHS waiting list on the rise

More on Income Protection

Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform
Income Protection

Holloway Friendly joins UnderwriteMe platform

Following adviser feedback

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 June 2024 • 1 min read
Royal London updates IP proposition
Income Protection

Royal London updates IP proposition

Flexibility for the self-employed

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
Long-term individual protection down 5.5%
Income Protection

Long-term individual protection down 5.5%

Swiss Re releases Term and Health Watch

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 May 2024 • 2 min read