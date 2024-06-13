Unum expands eldercare support for staff

Unum UK has partnered with eldercare specialists, Lottie, to enhance support for its employees with caring responsibilities.
The employee benefits provider will now provide eldercare support to its workforce, which comprises of over 900 employees, offering information and advice on caring for their elder dependents. Lottie's Seniorcare service allows users to compare care homes and providers to help find appropriate care solutions. Care specialists provide one-to-one support and guidance for users throughout their journey, which Unum said will help to alleviate emotional burden and provide more information to understand, find and fund care for loved ones. Jane Hulme, HR director, Unum UK, told COVER that...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.