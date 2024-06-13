Unum expands eldercare support for staff

The employee benefits provider will now provide eldercare support to its workforce, which comprises of over 900 employees, offering information and advice on caring for their elder dependents. Lottie's Seniorcare service allows users to compare care homes and providers to help find appropriate care solutions. Care specialists provide one-to-one support and guidance for users throughout their journey, which Unum said will help to alleviate emotional burden and provide more information to understand, find and fund care for loved ones. Jane Hulme, HR director, Unum UK, told COVER that...