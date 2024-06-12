Half of male workers have taken time off for mental health

Just over half (51%) of men have taken time off work due to their mental health in the past three months, compared to 32% of women who had done the same, Aviva has found.
According to recent research by the provider, which surveyed 1,000 UK men and 1,000 women aged over 16, fewer than one in six (15%) men and women told their employer that they were off work for mental health reasons. One third of men (33%) never discussed mental health in the workplace, which was consistent with the findings for women. Meanwhile, nearly two thirds (64%) of men and women (61%) who had talked to their employer noted that they were helpful. Less than one in 10 (6%) men said they would discuss their mental health struggles with their employer, with women being less likely...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.