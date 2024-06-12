Half of male workers have taken time off for mental health

According to recent research by the provider, which surveyed 1,000 UK men and 1,000 women aged over 16, fewer than one in six (15%) men and women told their employer that they were off work for mental health reasons. One third of men (33%) never discussed mental health in the workplace, which was consistent with the findings for women. Meanwhile, nearly two thirds (64%) of men and women (61%) who had talked to their employer noted that they were helpful. Less than one in 10 (6%) men said they would discuss their mental health struggles with their employer, with women being less likely...