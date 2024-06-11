Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact

New research has found that mortgage worries have had a ‘severe’ impact on the mental health of one in four adults, with 11% having sought or considered seeking medical help, such as counselling.
Research by equity release adviser, Key Later Life Finance, surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 55+, including 104 who own their home with a mortgage. Increases in monthly mortgage payments, as low fixed rate deals end, combined with trying to balance saving some money into a pension for retirement has posed a "major" concern for many over-55s homeowners due to the cost-of-living crisis. Two thirds (66%) of were worried that mortgage repayments would hit their standard of living in retirement, while 23% worried the cost-of-living crisis will make it difficult to clear their mortgage and 20%...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.