Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact

Over-55s struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

New research has found that mortgage worries have had a ‘severe’ impact on the mental health of one in four adults, with 11% having sought or considered seeking medical help, such as counselling.

Research by equity release adviser, Key Later Life Finance, surveyed 1,000 UK adults aged 55+, including 104 who own their home with a mortgage. Increases in monthly mortgage payments, as low fixed rate deals end, combined with trying to balance saving some money into a pension for retirement has posed a "major" concern for many over-55s homeowners due to the cost-of-living crisis. Two thirds (66%) of were worried that mortgage repayments would hit their standard of living in retirement, while 23% worried the cost-of-living crisis will make it difficult to clear their mortgage and 20%...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches AI underwriting solution

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

More on Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA
Individual Protection

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

“Strong” awareness of future financial plans

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 June 2024 • 2 min read
Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact
Individual Protection

Mortgage worries have 'severe' mental health impact

Over-55s struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 June 2024 • 2 min read
Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders
Individual Protection

Life cover not a priority expense for mortgage holders

22% had never thought about life insurance

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 June 2024 • 1 min read