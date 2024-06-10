Psychiatric illnesses top cause for NHS staff absences

Psychiatric Illnesses, including anxiety, stress and depression, were the most common cause (25.6%) of all NHS staff absences from December 2023, personal injury firm, Claims.co.uk have found.
Claims.co.uk said mental illness is the second-largest source of disease in England and it is "undoubtedly" affecting NHS staff due to the high strain of demand and pressure of their "intense and sometimes traumatic working environment". Overall, 5.5% of staff were off sick during this period, with the second most common cause for staff absences being influenza, cold and cough (15.3%). This was followed by musculoskeletal problems (8.2%), gastrointestinal problems, unknown causes (6%), injury fracture (4.5%) and back problems (3.9%) which can affect the ability to work if not fully he...
