Employees with cancer unsatisfied with workplace

One in five (21%) UK employees who have or have had cancer in the workplace were not satisfied with the communication from their line manager or employer during a period of ill-health, according to research by Working to Wellbeing.
The vocational rehabilitation provider surveyed 529 UK line managers and 108 people who have or had cancer in the workplace, as part of its Window to the Workplace research. One quarter (25%) of those surveyed detailed that they did not feel heard or listened to by their line manager during a period of ill-health. Meanwhile, 82% of line managers felt it was important to keep in touch regularly at set ‘check-in' times with colleagues who have a long-term health condition, such as cancer, when they are out of work due to ill-health. Half (50%) of line managers felt equipped with "suf...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.