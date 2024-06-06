Employees with cancer unsatisfied with workplace

One quarter felt unheard during ill-health

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One in five (21%) UK employees who have or have had cancer in the workplace were not satisfied with the communication from their line manager or employer during a period of ill-health, according to research by Working to Wellbeing.

The vocational rehabilitation provider surveyed 529 UK line managers and 108 people who have or had cancer in the workplace, as part of its Window to the Workplace research. One quarter (25%) of those surveyed detailed that they did not feel heard or listened to by their line manager during a period of ill-health. Meanwhile, 82% of line managers felt it was important to keep in touch regularly at set ‘check-in' times with colleagues who have a long-term health condition, such as cancer, when they are out of work due to ill-health. Half (50%) of line managers felt equipped with "suf...

