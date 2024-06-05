Sunak and Starmer debate NHS

A question from the audience kick-started the debate, simply put: "The NHS is broken, how long will it take to fix it?" NHS wait times were first broached, with Starmer stating that "it's unforgivable what has happened to the NHS," and pointing out that the NHS waiting list had grown since the Prime Minister promised he would reduce it. The total number of patients awaiting treatment sitting at 7.54 million at the end of February 2024, whilst this number is down from the peak of 7.7m in September 2023, it still fell behind targets. According to the Government's elective care recovery ...