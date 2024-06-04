AIG Life pays out £394m for claims in 2023

95% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

AIG Life paid out £394 million in protection claims in 2023 to 6,900 customers and their families who were bereaved.

The provider, which is now part of Aviva Group, paid out 95% of claims last year, with £206m paid in individual protection claims. The figure is up from £204m in 2022 and up 11% on the number of claims paid the previous year. More than £164m was paid out across 4,400 individual life insurance and terminal illness benefit claims in 2023, with 99% and 95% of claims paid respectively. Almost a third of those who died and were covered under the provider's life insurance, had cancer (32%), while 17% had heart disease and 13% had a respiratory condition. Overall, 96% of terminal illness ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Best Insurance launches AI underwriting solution

Over half of adults want to focus more on health: AXA

More on Insurer

AIG Life pays out £394m for claims in 2023
Insurer

AIG Life pays out £394m for claims in 2023

95% of claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
PartnerRe joins GRiD
Insurer

PartnerRe joins GRiD

Reinsurer becomes member

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
Scottish Widows pays out £243m
Insurer

Scottish Widows pays out £243m

Claims data from the provider

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 29 May 2024 • 2 min read