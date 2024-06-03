UnderwriteMe integrates with ClientTree

The integration will help brokers to reduce data entry, streamline the advice process and ensure compliance, UnderwriteMe detailed. The integration of the two systems will enable advisers to follow a client from the initial call all the way to completing an insurance application in less time, including for life cover, critical illness, income protection or family income benefit. ClientTree's CRM system incorporates a client portal and sourcing solutions for mortgages, general insurance and now personal insurance. ClientTree said these parts work together to ensure a streamlined datafl...