Due to the cost-of-living crisis, 27% of parents with children under the age of three have been ashamed about their financial stability, according to research by Royal London.
The Financial Resilience Report 2024, which surveyed 4,018 UK adults, found that rising costs for everyday bills and essential has been having an emotional impact on adults, alongside the financial impact. Almost one third (31%) of adults were fearful about the future, with one in five (20%) of those aged 18-34 close to falling into, or are already in, financial crisis and being unable to pay major household bills, compared to 13% on average for the sample as a whole. High interest rates and rising mortgages have "hugely impacted" people in this age group, Royal London said. Overall, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.