Hybrid workers most likely to engage with employee benefits

The provider surveyed more than 4,700 individuals and their employers, finding that on average, hybrid workers' participation in healthcare interventions was the highest (31%), compared to home workers (23%) and those in the office full-time (28%). Hybrid workers showed the highest engagement with physical activity initiatives such as employer-wide step or activity challenges, which helped to cut productivity loss by 22%, as well as engaging in programmes to better equip themselves to look after their own health. Additionally, hybrid workers were likely to actively seek information o...