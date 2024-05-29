New associate director for John Lamb Hill Oldridge

Hill originally joined the adviser firm in 2022 within the estates team with a focus on advising life cover policies in both UK and international markets. Alex Gibson-Watt, Managing Director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge, said: "With a keen understanding of estate management, her advice covers all aspects of a client's insurance requirements with a specific focus on Inheritance Tax planning. "This new position will allow Holly to join our leadership team, and we're excited to see her continued progression within the firm." Prior to joining the adviser firm, Hill was a graduate from th...