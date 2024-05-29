Scottish Widows pays out £243m

Cameron Roberts
Protection provider, Scottish Widows, has released its claims statistics, which show it paid out over £243 million in 2023 at a 98% pay out rate.

The total claims pay out has increased by 22% compared to 2022 according to the provider. Life Insurance paid out the majority of this, with the total amount paid being £149m, up 32.4% from £113m in 2022. Of Life Insurance claims, the average payment was £57,000, which was 6.7% more than 2022. Of claims by women 36% were result of death from cancer, compared to 27% of men. Of male claims, 28% were due to heart-related claims, compared to 10 for women. The average life claim paid was £57,137 and the highest individual claim paid was £5m Critical Illness Of the critical illness cla...

