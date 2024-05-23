Aviva protection and health sales rise in Q1

The increase in sales was driven by growth in protection, with group protection sales up 15% to £38m from £33m in Q1 2023, which Aviva said reflects strong new scheme wins. Additionally, individual protection sales increased to £37m from £36m last year. Aviva said it also experienced continued momentum in health with double-digit growth of in-force premiums from the prior year. However, sales were down 6% from £33m last year to £31m, which Aviva noted was expected due to a strong prior year performance in corporate, following the exit of another provider from the market. In April ...