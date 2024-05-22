Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Central Healthcare

Third acquisition in three months

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Premier Choice Healthcare (PCH) has acquired 100% of the share capital of Central Healthcare, a Midlands-based intermediary.

PCH is a health insurance intermediary owned by insurance brokerage Brown & Brown. The deal marks PCH's third acquisition in three months, following the acquisition of PCH Solutions, an intermediary partnership based in Kent, and London-based intermediary MGM Health. All three intermediaries write consumer and business healthcare insurance. Following the deals, Marc Nicol, director, Central Healthcare, will become a PCH ambassador, as will Ian Reader and Russell Turner, partners, PCH Solutions and Dr Geetha Muralee, principal, MGM Health. Stephen Hough, managing director, PCH, said...

