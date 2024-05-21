Group risk industry pays out £2.49bn in 2023

GRiD data shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

The group risk industry paid out a total of £2.49 billion in protection claims in 2023, an increase of £278.4 million compared to 2022, according to data from industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Cancer was the main cause of claim across all three products during 2023, with Covid-19 only accounting for 0.5% of group life assurance claims. For group life assurance, £1.69bn was paid out in total last year, an increase of £160.9m from 2022. The average new claim was £137,448 for group life and the primary reasons for new claims were cancer (39%) and ischaemic heart disease (15%). Group income protection (GIP) policies paid out a total of £633.6m, up by £85.7m from 2022, with the average new claim being £27,206 p.a. Cancer was also the main cause of new GIP claims, followed by men...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Hybrid workers most likely to engage with employee benefits

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

More on Group Protection

Third of adults continue to work through pain and injury
Group Protection

Third of adults continue to work through pain and injury

28% work from home as a substitute for sick days

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Growing number of businesses switch to low-cost healthcare
Group Protection

Growing number of businesses switch to low-cost healthcare

Benenden Health research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2024 • 2 min read
Working towards wellbeing
Group Protection

Working towards wellbeing

Female wellbeing in the workplace

Paula Allen
clock 24 May 2024 • 3 min read