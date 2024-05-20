Mental health transparency on the rise

Nuffield Health has conducted a survey of 8,000 UK adults that highlights mental health transparency is increasing in the workplace.
The findings showed that 32% of UK employees called in sick due to poor mental health but gave another reason, a decrease of 2% from the previous year. The study also showed that 56% of those asked went to work due to poor mental health, down 7% from the previous year. Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead, Nuffield Health, said: "We call on workplaces to encourage their employees to look after their bodies and minds, explaining how spending just five extra minutes on personal wellbeing a day can significantly boost mental and physical health. "This is a key part of creating an ...
