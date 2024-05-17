Bupa CEO Alex Perry to join Nuffield Health

Nuffield Health has announced that Alex Perry, chief executive officer, Bupa UK Insurance, is set to join the healthcare charity as CEO later this year.
Perry will succeed current CEO Steve Gray who will retire after nine years leading Nuffield Health, although he will continue at the helm of the charity until the transition. During Gray's tenure, Nuffield Health said it expanded its reach and services by growing its network of fitness and wellbeing centres, establishing a network of hospitals in London to deliver its connected health ambitions and delivered free health and wellbeing initiatives. Gray said: "After nine years leading Nuffield Health and over 20 years working in the healthcare sector, I have decided the time is right fo...
