95% of advisers unprepared for AI integration

One in five want to have no manual processes

clock • 1 min read

95% of advisers felt unprepared for artificial intelligence (AI) integration, despite believing it to be important for their business, according to Intelliflo.

The technology firm's Advice Efficiency Survey 2024 found nearly three-quarters (72%) of advisers said the integration of AI in their business is important and 95% felt unprepared due to a lack of required skillsets within their businesses. Despite this, nearly half (46%) of firms were either already using AI or have plans to incorporate it into their operations in the near future. "We're already seeing AI used in the advice process for notetaking during meetings and report writing, but that's just the start," said Nick Eatock, chief executive officer, Intelliflo. "AI technology wi...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

