Bluecrest Wellness joins amii

The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) has added health assessment provider, Bluecrest Wellness, as a corporate member.
Bluecrest Wellness provides private health assessments to individuals and employers, aiming to help UK businesses better understand its workforce's health issues. The provider – who has conducted more than 560,000 health checks to date – offers tests that cover heart disease, stroke, cancer risk, digestive disorders and bowel health. Jon Darby, chief growth officer, Bluecrest Wellness, said: "The number of corporate health packages we've delivered has doubled over the last year. With the NHS under increasing pressure, people really value an employer that supports their health. Our cor...
