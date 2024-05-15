AXA highlights workplace mind health

AXA Health has launched its 2024 UK mind health workplace report, which reveals that there is much work to be done in improving workplace mental health.
The report found that 53% of the UK's workforce aren't in a positive state of mind, with 20% of people struggling at work. Workers between 18 and 24 have the highest rate of loneliness, with 51% feeling lonely some or almost all of the time. Managers also stood out from the study, with a third of this group taking time off due to mental health. Of the group, 29% said they had moderate to extremely sever symptoms of depression. Eugene Farrell, mental health consultancy lead, AXA Health, said: "An inclusive work environment is about creating a culture of psychological safety where peopl...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.