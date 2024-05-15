AXA highlights workplace mind health

New report from provider

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

AXA Health has launched its 2024 UK mind health workplace report, which reveals that there is much work to be done in improving workplace mental health.

The report found that 53% of the UK's workforce aren't in a positive state of mind, with 20% of people struggling at work. Workers between 18 and 24 have the highest rate of loneliness, with 51% feeling lonely some or almost all of the time. Managers also stood out from the study, with a third of this group taking time off due to mental health. Of the group, 29% said they had moderate to extremely sever symptoms of depression. Eugene Farrell, mental health consultancy lead, AXA Health, said: "An inclusive work environment is about creating a culture of psychological safety where peopl...

