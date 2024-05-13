One in 10 UK adults travel abroad for dental treatment

Canada Life research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Research by Canada Life has found that nearly one in 10 (9%) UK adults have travelled abroad for dentistry.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that respondents spent an average of £3,780 each on dental treatments outside of the UK. The most common treatment for those travelling overseas was dental cleaning (32%), followed by teeth whitening or fillings (24%), crown procedures (20%), root canals (19%), extractions (18%) and veneers or composite bonding procedures (11%). The news comes as 13% of adults said they have not seen a dentist for more than five years, with nearly half (48%) having been put off, citing issues with affordability (13%), fear of the dentist (12%) or lack of...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Hybrid workers most likely to engage with employee benefits

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

More on Individual Protection

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service
Individual Protection

The Right Mortgage names head of customer service

Supporting AR firms and advisers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 May 2024 • 1 min read
Step-parents twice as likely to take out protection
Individual Protection

Step-parents twice as likely to take out protection

Half of blended families concerned for their financial future

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2024 • 1 min read
Industry Voice: High-touch customer service reigns supreme
Individual Protection

Industry Voice: High-touch customer service reigns supreme

High quality customer service offers a chance to raise industry standards, especially in claims speed and communication.

Sarka Halas
Sarka Halas
clock 23 May 2024 • 3 min read