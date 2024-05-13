One in 10 UK adults travel abroad for dental treatment

Research by Canada Life has found that nearly one in 10 (9%) UK adults have travelled abroad for dentistry.
The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that respondents spent an average of £3,780 each on dental treatments outside of the UK. The most common treatment for those travelling overseas was dental cleaning (32%), followed by teeth whitening or fillings (24%), crown procedures (20%), root canals (19%), extractions (18%) and veneers or composite bonding procedures (11%). The news comes as 13% of adults said they have not seen a dentist for more than five years, with nearly half (48%) having been put off, citing issues with affordability (13%), fear of the dentist (12%) or lack of...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.