Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Insurtech, Eleos, is set to launch more lines of insurance in the life and disability verticals, as it has raised a venture capital investment of $4 million (£3.19m).
The seed round was led by Fuel Ventures and Indico Capital, supported by APX, and the funding will help Eleos to strike more distribution partnerships in the UK. Part of the funding is also earmarked to launch operations in the US. Eleos is a London-based digital provider of life insurance and income protection (IP), also offering benefits such as a 24/7 remote GP service, mental health support and an everyday cashback scheme. Mark Pearson, founder, Fuel Ventures, said: "We've been looking for a way into the insurtech sector for a long time but to do that we need a team with specialis...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.