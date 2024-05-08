Cancer costs UK businesses £1.6bn in absences

15 weeks taken off in employees’ cancer journey

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Cancer support service firm, Reframe Cancer, conducted research that shows absences due to cancer will cost UK business £1.6 billion in 2024.

The research, that spoke to 500 UK employees with cancer, uncovered that the average employee will be absent from work for 15 weeks. This time off includes: Pre-diagnosis worries and symptoms: 12 days Diagnosis and testing: 16 days Treatment: 24 days Recovery: 23 days The research also showed the point at which employees told their employer, 55% told their employer after their cancer diagnosis was been confirmed; 18% disclose when undergoing tests; and 11% wait until they are undergoing treatment or when treatment has finished. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "...

