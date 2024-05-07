Three in five employees not calling in sick when ill

The reasons for people not calling in sick was headed up by the belief that they didn't think anyone was there to cover them at 36%. This was followed up by: they didn't want to miss work (28%); their colleagues needed them (27%); and they were worried they wouldn't be paid (26%) The survey also complied how people felt and would feel when calling in sick for work, with feeling guilty about colleagues picking up work being the top reason at 26%. This reason was followed up by: people would not believe they were poorly (19%); they were worried about how colleagues would react (18%); an...