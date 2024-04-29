Simplyhealth adds optical services

Health plan provider, Simplyhealth, has announced its partnership with EyeMed UK, to provide eye tests and discounted eyecare across 1,200 locations in the UK.
The provider has also announced that this benefit as its first national direct benefit scheme. Meaning customers will not need to pay upfront or make a claim later, instead allowing them to settle costs up to their benefit limit in store. Tina Kennedy, health plan product director, Simplyhealth said: "Adding a direct settlement option is an exciting, significant milestone and a first for the UK Health Plan insurance industry. "With 95% of our current customers within a five-mile radius of one of these opticians we are delivering on our promise to make affordable healthcare more acce...
