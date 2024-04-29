Simplyhealth adds optical services

The provider has also announced that this benefit as its first national direct benefit scheme. Meaning customers will not need to pay upfront or make a claim later, instead allowing them to settle costs up to their benefit limit in store. Tina Kennedy, health plan product director, Simplyhealth said: "Adding a direct settlement option is an exciting, significant milestone and a first for the UK Health Plan insurance industry. "With 95% of our current customers within a five-mile radius of one of these opticians we are delivering on our promise to make affordable healthcare more acce...