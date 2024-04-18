Vitality partners with employee benefits platform Kota

The partnership will allow companies adopting Vitality's health cover to enrol, manage and bill within Kota. Businesses will also be able to access a range of health and wellbeing support for their employees, through Vitality, to drive productivity. Kota's platform integrates with HR systems to automate the flow of employee data. Through the deal with Vitality, the manual processes of onboarding and offboarding team members will be removed. HR and finance teams will be able to view and manage Vitality group medical schemes within the Kota system, alongside other plans available for th...