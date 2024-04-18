Vitality partners with employee benefits platform Kota

Vitality has partnered with employee benefits platform, Kota, to bring its group health insurance schemes onto the platform.
The partnership will allow companies adopting Vitality's health cover to enrol, manage and bill within Kota. Businesses will also be able to access a range of health and wellbeing support for their employees, through Vitality, to drive productivity. Kota's platform integrates with HR systems to automate the flow of employee data. Through the deal with Vitality, the manual processes of onboarding and offboarding team members will be removed. HR and finance teams will be able to view and manage Vitality group medical schemes within the Kota system, alongside other plans available for th...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.