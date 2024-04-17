Guardian joins Mortgage Advice Bureau's protection panel

Guardian has joined the protection panel of mortgage intermediary, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), growing its distribution reach.
The provider will become a "core part" of MAB's protection proposition, the intermediary detailed, aligning directly with its strategy of adding further value to advice and providing customers with the most suitable contracts on the market, from a claims perspective. Clients will now be able to access Guardian's individual protection products, including life insurance, critical illness, combined life and critical illness protection, children's critical illness protection and income protection. Andy Walton, protection proposition director, MAB, said: "Having introduced income protectio...
