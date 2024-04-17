Guardian joins Mortgage Advice Bureau's protection panel

"This partnership will add more value to the advice and products we offer"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Guardian has joined the protection panel of mortgage intermediary, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), growing its distribution reach.

The provider will become a "core part" of MAB's protection proposition, the intermediary detailed, aligning directly with its strategy of adding further value to advice and providing customers with the most suitable contracts on the market, from a claims perspective. Clients will now be able to access Guardian's individual protection products, including life insurance, critical illness, combined life and critical illness protection, children's critical illness protection and income protection. Andy Walton, protection proposition director, MAB, said: "Having introduced income protectio...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Individual Protection

Children's mental health referrals rise 42% in 2023
Individual Protection

Children's mental health referrals rise 42% in 2023

RedArc data shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 May 2024 • 2 min read
The long road ahead
Individual Protection

The long road ahead

Is protection support for long-term care fragmented?

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 May 2024 • 6 min read
Providers 'can do much more' for later life care: Vitality
Individual Protection

Providers 'can do much more' for later life care: Vitality

41% of adults worried about affording care costs

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 May 2024 • 1 min read