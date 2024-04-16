Group Risk market grows by 6.2%: Swiss Re

The overall number of people insured increased to just over 15m in 2023, an increase of 6.2% from just under 14.5m in 2022. Premiums increased to just over £3.4bn, up 9.9% from £3.1bn in 2022. Dan Crook, interim managing director for group protection, Canada Life said: "The data shows the group market is in good health, with record numbers of lives now insured, reaching over 15m people for the first time. "This is a very positive story, especially in the context of the long NHS wait times and wider pressures in the public health system. Death Benefits The number of people under g...