RedArc releases patient needs survey

The highest priority for patients was having someone to talk to outside of immediate family and friends was the aspect most valued (77%). Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "When people talk to family and friends it can be complicated, and the person suffering is often unable to fully share how they are feeling because they feel the need to protect the listener. "Being able to talk openly is invaluable as well as therapeutic, when the listener is not only an impartial professional, but also clinically trained." Other aspects patients valued were being made aware...