Aon names Mike Pedel as head of global benefits

Leading health solutions for multinationals and international wealth teams

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Aon has appointed Mike Pedel as its head of global benefits, leading the global benefits team effective immediately.

In the role, Pedel will lead Aon's health solutions for multinationals and international wealth teams as one broader global benefits team, to solve multinational clients' human capital challenges. Pedel has been with Aon for the last 14 years in various leadership roles across three solution lines, most recently as head of enterprise clients and industry verticals for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Lambros Lambrou, human capital chief executive officer, Aon, said: "Mike is well positioned to further advance collaboration and innovation across our global benefits team and to be...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Group PMI

Appointments for SunLife and Unum
Group PMI

Appointments for SunLife and Unum

New CMO and Digital Officer

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 March 2024 • 1 min read
Missed early diagnosis for cancer leads uptick in PMI policies
Group PMI

Missed early diagnosis for cancer leads uptick in PMI policies

Employers increasingly rolling out private healthcare to more of their employees

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 February 2024 • 2 min read
Unum Dental acquires renewal rights for Cigna UK clients
Group PMI

Unum Dental acquires renewal rights for Cigna UK clients

Following Cigna's UK divestment

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 July 2023 • 1 min read