Aon names Mike Pedel as head of global benefits

Aon has appointed Mike Pedel as its head of global benefits, leading the global benefits team effective immediately.
In the role, Pedel will lead Aon's health solutions for multinationals and international wealth teams as one broader global benefits team, to solve multinational clients' human capital challenges. Pedel has been with Aon for the last 14 years in various leadership roles across three solution lines, most recently as head of enterprise clients and industry verticals for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Lambros Lambrou, human capital chief executive officer, Aon, said: "Mike is well positioned to further advance collaboration and innovation across our global benefits team and to be...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.