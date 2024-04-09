60% of workers left without pay after accident or illness

Around 60% of workers were left without pay when taking time off work, or time out of their own business if self-employed, due to illness or an accident, according to MetLife UK.
The provider surveyed 2,009 employees and found that over half (52%) had to take time off work due to sickness or injury. Two in five (38%) received paid time off during absences, while 17% said their employer would not give sick pay and 12% had to rely on annual leave to keep up with bills. For those experiencing illness, 60% of workers took up to one week off work and 17% took more than one week. When it came to an injury, over one third (36%) took up to one week off work, although 11% needed to take longer. Rich Horner, head of individual protection, MetLife UK, said that despit...
