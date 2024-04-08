Royal London updates underwriting limits for HNW clients

The changes include increased financial underwriting limits for life cover (single and joint life first death), life cover (joint life second death) and relevant life plan, to help grow share of the HNW market. Also introduced are limits for salary sense checks, financial questionnaires and supporting financial evidence. The following improvements are being introduced by Royal London: Royal London's underwriting changes for high net worth clients Royal London has increased its focus on the large case market, following the announcement of its acquisition of Aegon UK's individual p...