IFoA appoints Lord Currie as chair

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has appointed Lord Currie of Marylebone as the inaugural chair of its new board for an initial three-year period, effective immediately.
In the role, Currie will lead the process for selecting the open positions on the IFoA board, including two independent non-executive directors and four member non-executive directors, which is expected to be complete with all non-executive directors confirmed before the professional body's AGM in July. Once all positions are filled, the IFoA's board will consist of five member non-executive directors, of which one is the president, as well as three independent non-executive directors, of which one is the chair, and the chief executive officer. Kalpana Shah, president, IFoA, said: "Th...
