9.7m awaiting NHS treatment

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed research that finds 9.7m people in England, 21% of adults, are waiting for a hospital appointment, test, or to start receiving medical treatment through the NHS.
The research conflicts with the official NHS numbers, its waiting list stands at 7.6m which is made up of 6.3m patients. This survey therefore suggests there could be a disparity of up to 50% between reported and actual figures. The research also details that 31% or 5.5 million people, said it was difficult or very difficult to get a GP appointment. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "With 21% of adults in England now waiting to access healthcare it highlights the huge problems for businesses when it comes to supporting the health of their employees and reduc...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.