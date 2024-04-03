9.7m awaiting NHS treatment

The research conflicts with the official NHS numbers, its waiting list stands at 7.6m which is made up of 6.3m patients. This survey therefore suggests there could be a disparity of up to 50% between reported and actual figures. The research also details that 31% or 5.5 million people, said it was difficult or very difficult to get a GP appointment. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "With 21% of adults in England now waiting to access healthcare it highlights the huge problems for businesses when it comes to supporting the health of their employees and reduc...