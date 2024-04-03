Half of dissatisfied workers say employers could have more active role in wellbeing

According to Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace research, which surveyed 59 organisations with 4,787 employee responses, those who were unhappy at work – identifying as dissatisfied - lost 91% more productive time, compared to those who had said they were satisfied. There was a correlation between employee satisfaction and mental health, with dissatisfied employees more likely to be at risk of depression (21% vs 6%) and more likely to have suffered burnout (33% vs 9%). Overall, dissatisfied employees lost over three working months - the equivalent of 77 days - due to absence an...