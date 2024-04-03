Half of dissatisfied workers say employers could have more active role in wellbeing

Nearly half (46%) of dissatisfied employees said their employer could play a more active role in their health and wellbeing, compared to one quarter (26%) of satisfied employees, Vitality has found.
According to Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace research, which surveyed 59 organisations with 4,787 employee responses, those who were unhappy at work – identifying as dissatisfied - lost 91% more productive time, compared to those who had said they were satisfied. There was a correlation between employee satisfaction and mental health, with dissatisfied employees more likely to be at risk of depression (21% vs 6%) and more likely to have suffered burnout (33% vs 9%). Overall, dissatisfied employees lost over three working months - the equivalent of 77 days - due to absence an...
