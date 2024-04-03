Half of dissatisfied workers say employers could have more active role in wellbeing

Vitality research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Nearly half (46%) of dissatisfied employees said their employer could play a more active role in their health and wellbeing, compared to one quarter (26%) of satisfied employees, Vitality has found.

According to Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace research, which surveyed 59 organisations with 4,787 employee responses, those who were unhappy at work – identifying as dissatisfied - lost 91% more productive time, compared to those who had said they were satisfied. There was a correlation between employee satisfaction and mental health, with dissatisfied employees more likely to be at risk of depression (21% vs 6%) and more likely to have suffered burnout (33% vs 9%). Overall, dissatisfied employees lost over three working months - the equivalent of 77 days - due to absence an...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

LV= pays out £135m individual claims in 2023

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

More on Group Protection

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership
Group Protection

Bupa extends JAAQ workplace mental health partnership

Key focus on child and adolescent mental health services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 April 2024 • 2 min read
Female caregivers have a higher absence rate at work
Group Protection

Female caregivers have a higher absence rate at work

20% of men were a primary caregiver

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 April 2024 • 2 min read
Working To Wellbeing launches Neurodiversity Work Support Programme
Group Protection

Working To Wellbeing launches Neurodiversity Work Support Programme

Improving overall functioning and productivity

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 April 2024 • 2 min read