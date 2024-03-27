22% of adults without children delay taking out protection: L&G

11% were putting off financial decisions until marriage

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Two out of five (21%) UK adults who have not started a family yet said this was a reason for putting of financial decisions, including taking out protection (22%), according to Legal & General (L&G).

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that overall, five million households without children were lacking either life insurance, pensions or savings. The research found that 6.5 million (12%) adults were waiting until marriage, becoming parents or owning a home to engage with financial products, including life insurance, pensions or savings. Specifically, 11% were putting off these decisions until they got married and 17% were waiting until they purchased their own home. Analysis of official records found that the average age at which adults buy a home (34 years old) and ...

