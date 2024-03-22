Equipsme adds elder care support services for members

Includes monitored devices connected to trained staff

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Health insurance provider, Equipsme, will now provide an elder care support service to help members to look after older relatives.

Sitting alongside other Equipsme health benefits, members can now access discounts off Which? recommended personal alarms and emergency resolution services, as well as expert advice, guidance and other resources. Through the elder care service are a range of monitored devices connected to 24/7 teams of trained staff who can resolve emergency alarm calls in the event of falls, medical emergencies, intruders, fires or any other distress, for example. The staff will immediately notify family members, listed contacts and the emergency services if required. Data from the Office for Nati...

