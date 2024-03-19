Poor mental health cost UK economy £102b in 2023: AXA UK

As part of the annual AXA Mind Health Study, the provider surveyed 16,000 people aged 18-74 from 16 European, Asian and American countries, with the data being supplemented by economic modelling by the Centre for Business and Economic Research (Cebr). Specifically, the UK economy lost around £26b from workers taking sick days last year, and a further £57.4b from workers being less productive due to work-related mind health conditions, while the remainder was lost from workers who chose to leave their jobs altogether. According to AXA UK, half of UK adults were experiencing issues with...