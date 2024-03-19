Poor mental health cost UK economy £102b in 2023: AXA UK

£26b lost from workers taking sick days

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Poor mind health costed the UK economy £102 billion in 2023, with an estimated £2.1 trillion lost globally last year due to employee’s mind health issues, according to AXA UK.

As part of the annual AXA Mind Health Study, the provider surveyed 16,000 people aged 18-74 from 16 European, Asian and American countries, with the data being supplemented by economic modelling by the Centre for Business and Economic Research (Cebr). Specifically, the UK economy lost around £26b from workers taking sick days last year, and a further £57.4b from workers being less productive due to work-related mind health conditions, while the remainder was lost from workers who chose to leave their jobs altogether. According to AXA UK, half of UK adults were experiencing issues with...

