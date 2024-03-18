Bupa renews deal for cancer care with GenesisCare

Expanding provision of services for health insurance customers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Bupa UK has renewed a partnership with private cancer care provider, GenesisCare UK, through a new four-year agreement, aiming to deliver fast access to cancer care for Bupa’s customers.

The deal, which will run until August 2027, will see both organisations work to expand the provision of both radiotherapy and systemic therapy services for Bupa's UK health insurance customers. Alex Perry, chief executive officer, Bupa UK Insurance, said: "Cancer cases are on in the rise in the UK - it's estimated that by 2030, around 4 million people will be living with the disease. It's vital that we continue innovating with our hospital partners to deliver life-changing improvements in cancer care through the further development of our Specialist Centres network." The new contract ...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

