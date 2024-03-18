Bupa renews deal for cancer care with GenesisCare

Bupa UK has renewed a partnership with private cancer care provider, GenesisCare UK, through a new four-year agreement, aiming to deliver fast access to cancer care for Bupa’s customers.
The deal, which will run until August 2027, will see both organisations work to expand the provision of both radiotherapy and systemic therapy services for Bupa's UK health insurance customers. Alex Perry, chief executive officer, Bupa UK Insurance, said: "Cancer cases are on in the rise in the UK - it's estimated that by 2030, around 4 million people will be living with the disease. It's vital that we continue innovating with our hospital partners to deliver life-changing improvements in cancer care through the further development of our Specialist Centres network." The new contract ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.