Business Protected and Your Life Protected join PDG

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has added two specialist protection firms, Business Protected and Your Life Protected, as members.
Additionally, Chelsea Warren, head of financial protection, SPF Private Clients and member, PDG, has now joined the organisation's board. Neil McCarthy, chair, PDG, said Warren brings practical experience of managing a busy protection sales team and the day-to-day dealings with insurers to the PDG. Warren said: "I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to contribute further to the collective voice that is making positive changes within the industry. I am passionate about the work that the PDG carry out, as the most important factor in anything we do is the outcome for the cust...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.