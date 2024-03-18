Business Protected and Your Life Protected join PDG

SPF’s Chelsea Warren joins PDG board

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG) has added two specialist protection firms, Business Protected and Your Life Protected, as members.

Additionally, Chelsea Warren, head of financial protection, SPF Private Clients and member, PDG, has now joined the organisation's board. Neil McCarthy, chair, PDG, said Warren brings practical experience of managing a busy protection sales team and the day-to-day dealings with insurers to the PDG. Warren said: "I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to contribute further to the collective voice that is making positive changes within the industry. I am passionate about the work that the PDG carry out, as the most important factor in anything we do is the outcome for the cust...

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
