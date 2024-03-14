Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

The top mental health category that UK employees have sought support for is mindfulness, according to user data from Canada Life's mental wellbeing app, myStrength.
The group found the mindfulness category accounted for more than one third (36%) of activities completed via the app in 2023, which was followed by sleep (27%). Anxiety and stress-related activities each accounted for more than one in 10 (13%), followed by depression support (11%). With a quarter of people experiencing a mental health problem each year, access to support is more important than ever before, the group said. Jo Turner, head of product and proposition for group protection, Canada Life, commented: "Now more so than ever, employers have a role to play in proactively sup...
