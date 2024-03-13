21% growth for PMI in 2024

NHS wait times and strikes driving growth

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Private Medical Insurance is set to see a 21% growth in the coming months, according to research by Smart Money People.

The increase builds upon the 14% growth reported in H2 2023, it is primarily driven by long NHS waiting times and continuing Doctors strikes, according to Smart Money People. Jacqueline Dewey, CEO, Smart Money People, said: "It's interesting to see that annual health insurance is expected to see particular growth. "With pressure on the NHS leading to longer waiting lists and delayed or cancelled procedures, this growth is reflective of a generation of people who are deciding to take proactive decisions when it comes to their health." The growth in the sector is partly down to an 11...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

EDI has a positive impact on business: CII

AIG releases value-add stats

More on Individual PMI

LifeSearch expands into PMI
Individual PMI

LifeSearch expands into PMI

Intermediary sees a need for customers

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 22 February 2024 • 1 min read
Fairer Finance launches tool to address Consumer Duty
Individual PMI

Fairer Finance launches tool to address Consumer Duty

Firms can compare the value of products

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 13 February 2024 • 1 min read
Holloway Friendly boosts value-added services
Individual PMI

Holloway Friendly boosts value-added services

Response to adviser feedback

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 January 2024 • 2 min read