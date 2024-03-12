Health Assured faces investigation into counselling service

Health Assured has refuted allegations

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Workplace wellbeing provider, Health Assured, is being investigated by the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).

According to the BBC, vulnerable people have alleged that Health Assured has not always handled their calls properly, which Health Assured has refuted. A BACP spokesman told COVER that the association only accredits Health Assured's counselling service, not the whole employee assistance programme. One caller told the BBC he was advised "to go on a date" with his wife after he said he was having suicidal thoughts, with the counsellor not referring him for structured counselling. It was the third call, which was six weeks after his first, that he was put in touch with a local therapist ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Why we still need to talk IP

More on Group Protection

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support
Group Protection

Workers prioritise mindfulness as part of mental health support

Canada Life research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 March 2024 • 1 min read
Santé Group partners with Vanquish Business Services
Group Protection

Santé Group partners with Vanquish Business Services

Extending suite of services

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 March 2024 • 1 min read
Third of managers say supporting workplace health is not their responsibility
Group Protection

Third of managers say supporting workplace health is not their responsibility

Three quarters of women have experienced health problems at work

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 March 2024 • 2 min read